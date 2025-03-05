Kensington Palace releases statement amid Kate Middleton, Harry's secret meeting claims

Prince William breaks cover amid Kate Middleton, Harry's secret meeting claims

Kensington Palace has released its first major statement amid claims Kate Middleton held a secret meeting with brother-in-law Prince Harry in Mustique.

However, Prince William snubbed his brother leaving Kate Middleton a little more ‘subdued.’

According to a report by the Closer, Harry held meeting with the Princess of Wales when she was on private getaway with Prince William and their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

The insiders claimed, “William was frosty the entire time and didn’t really engage.”

The sources told the publication Kate Middleton was a little more ‘subdued’ when Harry left - making it clear how torn she felt between wanting to reconcile with Harry and being happy he came and of course, loyalty and love for William.

Amid these claims, Prince William visited Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Kensington Palace shared photos of the Prince saying, “A poignant visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital to see firsthand the lasting impact of NHS Charities’ support over the past five years, since the start of the COVID pandemic.”



