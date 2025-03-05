Bruno Mars, Sexxy Red take their song to wild outing

Bruno Mars and Sexxy Red just took their risqué song, Fat, Juicy & Wet, to the strip club!

The Pound Town hitmaker took to her official X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of the wild outing that she had with the Uptown Funk singer.

In the video, the 26-year-old rapper and Mars seemed to be at a strip club with bundles of cash in their hands, flashing them on the camera.

As Sexxy Red began to shower the dancers at the strip club with bills, the iconic 39-year-old singer could be seen busting a few moves around them.

With two laughing emojis and a fire emoji, Sexxy Red captioned the video, "I had @BrunoMars outside and turnt yal."

Jokingly, Mars commented underneath the clip, "Wait.. when did this happen?"

The duo’s wild outing comes after Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars released their NSFW single, Fat, Juicy & Wet, alongside its music video, which was released on January 24, 2025.

These wild visuals also included a surprise cameo by none other than Lady Gaga, who also recently collaborated with Mars on the hit song, Die With A Smile.

It is also pertinent to mention that Die With A Smile, which was released on August 16, 2024, was also able to bag the 2025 Grammy Award in the category of best pop duo/group performance, on February 2, 2025.