Meghan Markle portrays ‘dominant personality’ over ‘nervous’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, has become a topic of huge conversations for online media.

While many enjoy what the Duchess of Sussex has put out for her fans, others are “struggling to relate” to the “out of touch” former royal, as per The Mirror.

One main topic of discussion is her husband, Prince Harry’s cameo in the show, which comes in the final 10 minutes of the last episode, where he can be seen at a garden brunch that Meghan has organized for her family and friends.

A body language expert has now decoded both the Duke and Duchess’s behaviour on camera, who spoke on behalf of JeffBet, Darren Stanton stated, "This show is basically her way of really having her own identity back, it's always been Meghan and Harry, where he’s had his own projects and she's supported him.”

“It’s her way of carving back her own identity, having Harry in there just for the odd cameo gives it gravitas while showing he is still supporting her,” he added.

Stanton continued, "Principally, this is her attempt to separate from the brand and have her own space," he continued. "This is really empowering Meghan, this comes out in a non-verbal point of view, we see her appearing very happy and genuine, she's grounded and humble, she's visibly excited to be doing this project."

Detailing Meghan Markle’s body language in With Love, Meghan, he mentioned:

"I think the reason she doesn't do a direct piece of camera when Harry is around is as if you as a viewer are a guest, that's the way it's been shot, to make people feel part of the proceedings. Just from some of the gestures, it is clear she is absolutely the one taking the lead when he makes his appearances.”

The expert further elaborated, "Meghan has always used lots of power gestures, such as putting the flat of her hand on his back. There are certain gestures like that she generally uses, but even from the way she is interacting with him, you can see she is the dominant personality. There's a couple of nervous smiles from Harry, where he's laughing and it seems a bit forced. He is obviously trying to support her here and is letting himself sit back to do so.”

"They're quite happy to show PDA on the show, there's not a massive amount of them together, but Meghan is hugging Harry, and he is more the dominant person in that moment, when she nuzzles her head into him. Harry is smiling and the pair are very tactile, clearly very much in love and Harry is showing his clear support of his wife's project," Darren Stanton concluded.