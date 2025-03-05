 
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum hoping to work together after split: Source

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz called it quits in October 2024

Web Desk
March 05, 2025

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly remained on amicable terms after split.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the former flames have no hard feelings for each other. Instead, they look forward to working on a new project together soon.

“They respect each other,” dished a source.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “And actually hope to work together again someday.”

Previously, they have worked together on Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice.

Following this gig, they called off their engagement in October 2024 after three years together.

The couple has reportedly moved on from their split as Zoë Kravitz sparked dating speculations with Noah Centineo.

In a newly circulated footage, Zoe and Noah were spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, TMZ reported.

On the other hand, Channin Tatum also moved on with rumoured lady love Inka Williams. These two were papped enjoying a date at athe pre-Oscars bash earlier in the week. 

