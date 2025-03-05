Robert Pattinson looks back at his 'mental breakdown'

Robert Pattinson says he had a "mental breakdown" because he had to dance impromptu in a movie scene given he is a terrified dancer.



The film in question is his forthcoming flick Die, My Love. “I did this movie with Lynne Ramsay, and she’s a really good dancer. And Jennifer Lawrence is a really good dancer. They just find it so easy,” he told GQ

“They’re like, ‘Just dance, it’s just music playing, just dance,'” the Batman star continued. “I was like, ‘I’m going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it.’ And they’re like, ‘No, just dance, stop being all freak.’”

On the day of shooting the dance scene, Robert said, “I was sweating so much, the insides of my trousers, with sweat, were wet.” But added, “That’s a little exaggeration."

In other news, Robert reflected on The Batman Part 2's delay. “I ******* hope so,” he said in an interview with Hero magazine. “I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be ******* old Batman by the sequel. I’m 38, I’m old.”

“I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit," the Twilight star added.