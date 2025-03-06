 
Meghan Markle is 'paying back' for Prince Harry's Netflix failures

Meghan Markle is covering up for Prince Harry’s failed show on Netflix

Web Desk
March 06, 2025

Meghan Markle is making up for Prince Harry Netflix failures

Meghan Markle is reportedly giving away more to protect her contract with Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is going all out with her cooking show on the streaming giant, is doing so to live up to Netflix’s expectations.

Sky's Royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills says: "So, the Polo show bombed, and so Netflix will want to be recouping some of their money. In a way, it's a bit like when Harry wrote his book, 'Spare.’”

"You got the impression that he had to give probably more than he maybe wanted in terms of an insight into his family life, and I think Meghan, with this show as well, probably has had to kind of give more than... well, certainly maybe give more than Harry would want her to in terms of letting them into her personal life,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

