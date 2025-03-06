 
Lady Gaga reveals what she wants to be ‘remembered' for in rare interview

Lady Gaga talks about her legacy and fan base in a rare interview

March 06, 2025

Lady Gaga admits she wants her art to be known and recognised for years.

In an interview on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, the pop star, the singer talks about her holistic view of herself.

The 38-year-old said: "Something I want my fans to know now, which is why I said I love being Lady Gaga, is I actually returned back to my artistry recently in a huge way of making this album.”

Gaga told the radio host: "I put so much of myself as a musician, as a producer, as a songwriter into everything."

She continued: "And that is who Lady Gaga is to me. Maybe to someone else it might be the meat dress or something that I did that they remember as me. But for me, I always want to be remembered for being a real artist and someone that cares so much about a life of art.”

