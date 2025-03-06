Lady Gaga reveals what she wants to be ‘remembered' for in rare interview

Lady Gaga admits she wants her art to be known and recognised for years.



In an interview on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, the pop star, the singer talks about her holistic view of herself.

The 38-year-old said: "Something I want my fans to know now, which is why I said I love being Lady Gaga, is I actually returned back to my artistry recently in a huge way of making this album.”

Gaga told the radio host: "I put so much of myself as a musician, as a producer, as a songwriter into everything."

She continued: "And that is who Lady Gaga is to me. Maybe to someone else it might be the meat dress or something that I did that they remember as me. But for me, I always want to be remembered for being a real artist and someone that cares so much about a life of art.”