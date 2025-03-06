Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry irritating food habit

Meghan Markle has cheekily shared a habit of husband Prince Harry, that she tries to tolerate.



The Duchess of Sussex, whose Netflix show based on cooking and hosting has been released on Netflix, says her husband likes to overdo salt in her home cooked meals.

"I find when I'm cooking bacon, my kitchen very immediately becomes full of husband and three dogs," Meghan remarks. "It's not my perfume that’s bringing them all in."

Meghan then told friend Mindy Kaling on the show: "Well, I have a family, a husband, who no matter what meal is put in front of him, before he tastes it, puts salt on," she said. "So I try to under-salt."

Meanwhile, a reviewer for Harpers Bazaar wrote: "As a passionate home cook who has consumed a lot of food media over the years, I found that With Love strikes a fine balance between friendly lifestyle voyeurism (in the form of both gorgeous Montecito views and glimpses into the duchess’s personality) and true service content."