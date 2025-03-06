 
Bill Murray responds to press rumours about dating Kelis

Bill Murray breaks silence on dating rumours two years later

March 06, 2025

Bill Murray has refuted speculations linking him to Kelis romantically.

The actor, 74, addressed the matter in a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, where he was promoting his movie Riff Raff.

"I met this girl named Kelis who— I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred. Well, it was false humility again," he told co-hosts Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G, who laughed at Murray's "raised my cred" punchline.

Murray initially met Kelis after he first saw the video for rapper Ol' Dirty Bastard's 1999 song Got Your Money.

"I love that video, and I watch that and I kept going, 'That's the silliest thing. How did I miss that when it came out in the first place?' It's so crazy, and I'm going 'Who is the girl with the red hair?'" he said.

"And it was Kelis, and I just had to meet her sometime. And she turned out to be spectacular."

Murray revealed that he just "spoke with [Kelis] recently," denying dating rumours.

"So you weren't dating her?" host Calloway asked, to which the singer replied, "No... but, you know, one of us could be on the rebound any second," which promoted a laugh from the attendees.

The rumours first sparked in June 2023, one year after Kelis' late husband Mike Mora died of stomach cancer. 

