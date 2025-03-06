Lady Gaga's engagement to Michael Polansky inspires her new song 'Blade of Grass'

Lady Gaga gave insight into a sweet inspiration behind her new song Blade of Grass, which will be on her album Mayhem.

In a recent chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 38-year-old pop singer shared that her engagement with fiance Michael Polansky was the motivation behind the songwriting of the upcoming single releasing on Friday.

"As a songwriter you need life to inspire your writing and if everything is promotion, then I'll write about promotion and I won't write about that special moment I shared with you where Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day," Gaga explained.

She continued to sketch the scene, saying, "We were in our backyard and I said, 'Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger.' And then I wrote 'Blade of Grass' because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that's in the center of the backyard."

"Those moments, to me, at a certain point I was into the idea of fame and artifice and being the conductor of your own life when it came to your own inner sense of fame," Gaga gushed.

The Abracadabra singer added, "I had to fight a lot harder to make music and dance a little bit later into my career because my life became so different, that I didn't have as much life around me to inspire me."

Gaga and Polansky got engaged in 2024, after dating for four years.