 
Geo News

Lady Gaga's engagement to Michael Polansky inspires her new song 'Blade of Grass'

The pop star and Michael Polansky first started dating in 2020 and got engaged in early 2024

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Lady Gagas engagement to Michael Polansky inspires her new song Blade of Grass
Lady Gaga's engagement to Michael Polansky inspires her new song 'Blade of Grass'

Lady Gaga gave insight into a sweet inspiration behind her new song Blade of Grass, which will be on her album Mayhem.

In a recent chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 38-year-old pop singer shared that her engagement with fiance Michael Polansky was the motivation behind the songwriting of the upcoming single releasing on Friday.

"As a songwriter you need life to inspire your writing and if everything is promotion, then I'll write about promotion and I won't write about that special moment I shared with you where Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day," Gaga explained.

She continued to sketch the scene, saying, "We were in our backyard and I said, 'Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger.' And then I wrote 'Blade of Grass' because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that's in the center of the backyard."

"Those moments, to me, at a certain point I was into the idea of fame and artifice and being the conductor of your own life when it came to your own inner sense of fame," Gaga gushed.

The Abracadabra singer added, "I had to fight a lot harder to make music and dance a little bit later into my career because my life became so different, that I didn't have as much life around me to inspire me."

Gaga and Polansky got engaged in 2024, after dating for four years.

Brittany Mahomes decides to keep baby Golden out of public eye for now
Brittany Mahomes decides to keep baby Golden out of public eye for now
Meghan Markle told Netflix ‘is not commissioning' new deal with her video
Meghan Markle told Netflix ‘is not commissioning' new deal with her
Brittany Cartwright addresses questions on staying with Jax Taylor despite his addiction
Brittany Cartwright addresses questions on staying with Jax Taylor despite his addiction
Meghan Markle has less bits of Prince Harry on Netflix show for key reason
Meghan Markle has less bits of Prince Harry on Netflix show for key reason
Bill Murray responds to press rumours about dating Kelis
Bill Murray responds to press rumours about dating Kelis
Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield
Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield
Elton John calls Brandi Carlile his 'soulmate'
Elton John calls Brandi Carlile his 'soulmate'
Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry irritating food habit video
Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry irritating food habit