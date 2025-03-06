Robert Pattinson shockingly unveils why he fell asleep with knives

Robert Pattinson has opened up about why he once fell asleep with knives.

While chatting with GQ, the Twilight actor candidly discussed a movie genre he doesn’t watch as an adult.

Recalling watching movies in his childhood, he began by saying, “I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think ‘yeah, this is cool’. And now, I’m too sensitive.”

While admitting that he can't watch horror movies anymore, “It’s strange, you’d think it would go the other way round.”

“As you get older, you become less frightened of these [films]. I can’t watch horror movies anymore.”

Sharing a recent incident, the Hollywood actor continued, “I did get very frightened [recently]. I had to do a meeting with the director.”

“And he’d done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house.”

However, the 38-year-old actor did not mention the name of the director but he is currently producing a remake of the 1981’s horror movie Possession, which will be directed by Parker Finn.

“And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel,” Pattinson concluded.