 
Geo News

Robert Pattinson shockingly unveils why he fell asleep with knives

Robert Pattinson gets candid about what scares him now that he is an adult

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Robert Pattinson shockingly unveils why he fell asleep with knives
Robert Pattinson shockingly unveils why he fell asleep with knives

Robert Pattinson has opened up about why he once fell asleep with knives.

While chatting with GQ, the Twilight actor candidly discussed a movie genre he doesn’t watch as an adult.

Recalling watching movies in his childhood, he began by saying, “I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think ‘yeah, this is cool’. And now, I’m too sensitive.”

While admitting that he can't watch horror movies anymore, “It’s strange, you’d think it would go the other way round.”

“As you get older, you become less frightened of these [films]. I can’t watch horror movies anymore.”

Sharing a recent incident, the Hollywood actor continued, “I did get very frightened [recently]. I had to do a meeting with the director.”

“And he’d done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house.”

However, the 38-year-old actor did not mention the name of the director but he is currently producing a remake of the 1981’s horror movie Possession, which will be directed by Parker Finn.

“And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel,” Pattinson concluded.

Meghan Markle is ‘paying back' for Prince Harry's Netflix failures video
Meghan Markle is ‘paying back' for Prince Harry's Netflix failures
Meghan Markle accused of contradicting feminist values in Netflix show
Meghan Markle accused of contradicting feminist values in Netflix show
King Charles is now winding up Meghan Markle: ‘Wants me axed, abandoned'
King Charles is now winding up Meghan Markle: ‘Wants me axed, abandoned'
Drew Barrymore leaves Meghan feeling ‘weird' and distant
Drew Barrymore leaves Meghan feeling ‘weird' and distant
YouTuber Andrew Cross taken off life support
YouTuber Andrew Cross taken off life support
Lady Gaga debuts new hair
Lady Gaga debuts new hair
Lady Gaga's engagement to Michael Polansky inspires her new song 'Blade of Grass'
Lady Gaga's engagement to Michael Polansky inspires her new song 'Blade of Grass'
Kate Hudson eager to stay 'engaged'
Kate Hudson eager to stay 'engaged'