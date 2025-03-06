Halle Bailey shares sweet 'Little Mermaid' moment with her son Halo

Halle Bailey’s 14-month-old son, Halo, had an adorable reaction while watching his mother star in The Little Mermaid.

On March 5, Bailey shared a heartwarming video of Halo watching the 2023 Disney film, where she plays Ariel.

In the clip, Halo sits on a bed, playing with a toy stethoscope, before turning toward the screen and excitedly saying, “Momma,” as the movie's music swells. The moment made Bailey emotional, as she wrote in the caption, “Guys, I’m crying. He actually knows Ariel is me.”

Bailey, who shares Halo with ex-boyfriend DDG, announced his birth in January 2024.

Since then, she has shared glimpses of his budding personality, including his love for music.

Her sister, Chloe Bailey, recently revealed that Halo enjoys dancing and creating beats on his toy music machine.

Moreover, Bailey was cast as Ariel in July 2019, and The Little Mermaid grossed $569.6 million worldwide after its May 2023 release.