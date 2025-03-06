 
Geo News

Halle Bailey shares sweet 'Little Mermaid' moment with her son Halo

Halle Bailey showcases her son Halo's sweet reaction while watching her perform as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Halle Bailey shares sweet Little Mermaid moment with her son Halo
Halle Bailey shares sweet 'Little Mermaid' moment with her son Halo 

Halle Bailey’s 14-month-old son, Halo, had an adorable reaction while watching his mother star in The Little Mermaid.

On March 5, Bailey shared a heartwarming video of Halo watching the 2023 Disney film, where she plays Ariel. 

In the clip, Halo sits on a bed, playing with a toy stethoscope, before turning toward the screen and excitedly saying, “Momma,” as the movie's music swells. The moment made Bailey emotional, as she wrote in the caption, “Guys, I’m crying. He actually knows Ariel is me.”

Bailey, who shares Halo with ex-boyfriend DDG, announced his birth in January 2024. 

Since then, she has shared glimpses of his budding personality, including his love for music. 

Her sister, Chloe Bailey, recently revealed that Halo enjoys dancing and creating beats on his toy music machine.

Moreover, Bailey was cast as Ariel in July 2019, and The Little Mermaid grossed $569.6 million worldwide after its May 2023 release. 

Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas takes brutal dig at ‘With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas takes brutal dig at ‘With Love, Meghan'
Brianne Howey hints at major twist for Georgia in 'Ginny & Georgia' season 3
Brianne Howey hints at major twist for Georgia in 'Ginny & Georgia' season 3
Meghan Markle makes major decision about ‘Duchess of Sussex' royal title
Meghan Markle makes major decision about ‘Duchess of Sussex' royal title
Meghan Markle is under fire for creating some kind of nightmarish ‘dystopia'
Meghan Markle is under fire for creating some kind of nightmarish ‘dystopia'
'Friends' actor breaks silence on racist, toxic environment on set
'Friends' actor breaks silence on racist, toxic environment on set
Piers Morgan shares candid remarks on Meghan Markle's Netflix series
Piers Morgan shares candid remarks on Meghan Markle's Netflix series
Prince William's former aide reveals why he remains silent on Harry
Prince William's former aide reveals why he remains silent on Harry
Kris Jenner's feelings revealed about Khloé Kardashian's therapy decision
Kris Jenner's feelings revealed about Khloé Kardashian's therapy decision