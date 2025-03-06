Meghan Markle’s intimate tone in Netflix show raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle has sparked discussion over her unexpected use of alleged intimate tones in Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Speaking with The Sun, body language expert Judi James highlighted the Duchess of Sussex’s use of intimate tone in the series.

James observed that Meghan speech shifts between a light, cheerful tone and a soft, breathy whisper, creating a sense of intimacy.

The expert pointed out that this whisper, which the mother-of-two introduces as her “bee tone,” is a recurring feature throughout the show.

“There is a strong sexual theme to this series that projects from Meghan’s powerful use of her vocal tone,” Judi said.

She added, "When it’s not bubbling like a brook, it becomes sexily husky and creaky. She sounds breathless at times and then, most sensual of all, she will dip to a whisper with a ‘yes’ or other intimate-sounding moments of shared appreciation.”

“If you spoke like this in your day job, you’d be like catnip to guys. She introduces this as her ‘bee tone’ at the start of the show, but the whisper is a signature tonal device whether there are bees around or not."