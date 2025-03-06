 
Geo News

Meghan Markle caught 'racial bullying' on new Netflix show

Meghan Markle released her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' on March 4, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Meghan Markle was just branded a bully on social media.

After the release of her widely criticized Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, many were quick to pick up on the Duchess’ action of mocking an actor’s accent in her show.

It was claimed by Hindustan Times that the Indian-origin actress, Mindy Kaling was targeted by Meghan for the way she speaks, calling her a “racist bully.”

Many users of social media were also quick to call out the former royal, accusing her of pretending to not understand what Mindy was saying that "sparked outrage among Indians on the social media.”

This comes after the American actress and comedian complimented the duchess that prompted a puzzled reaction from Meghan, who seemed to be confused over Mindy’s accent.

"By the way Meghan, I want to ask about your look," the Inside Out talent could be heard saying.

Meghan responded, "My who?" and as Mindy repeated the word “look” the Duchess seemed to take a jab at her accent, saying, "I don’t know what you’re talking – my lewk. She likes my lewk."

A user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Watching Meghan literally humiliate Mindy over that small mispronunciation and go on about it instead of laughing & shrugging it off was really triggering for me," adding: "It’s basically racial bullying."

While Meghan Markle’s move prompted The Times to state: "The exchange led to accusations of racism on social media as certain people accused Meghan of intentionally pretending she could not understand Mindy’s Indian accent."

