Kim Kardashian opens up about Khloe's crucial role in her first divorce

Kim Kardashian has revealed how her sister Khloe Kardashian helped her in her time of need.

During the new episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder shared that Khloe helped her financially following her first divorce from the music director, Damon Thomas.

“When Khloe was maybe 4 or 5 years old, she got this piggy bank in the shape of a Coca-Cola bottle. We would put so much money in it. When I was getting my first divorce, I moved out and had no money. I was like 21 and she gave me her Coke bottle,” recalled the 44-year-old star.

“We were up all night counting it and it was 6,000 dollars and it was enough for me to get a downpayment on my apartment. She gave me her life savings at age 21,” she added.

Not only that, but the mother of four also thanked Khloé at the end of the episode, saying she was able to move into her own apartment with the money from Pigg Bank.

For those unversed, Kim got divorced from Damon in 2004 when she was only 20.