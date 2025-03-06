Kim Kardashian’s shocking reaction to sons’ near-disaster move comes into view

Kim Kardashian recently revealed what she feels about herself for finally taking a firm parenting approach with her four children.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old SKIMS co-founder rebuked her sons, Psalm, 5, and Saint, 9, for trying to do wheelies on a Cyberquad while her family was watching.

“This is a Cybertruck ATV. No doing wheelies together! Oh my goodness. Be careful. Oh my god, he’s going to do a wheelie with him on there,” Kim said when Psalm got on the back of the truck with Saint.

The family watched as Saint drove on the grass with his little brother. He turned hard to the right, and the wheels lifted off the ground.

“It’s really not the best decision,” someone exclaimed off-camera.

Then Kris Jenner intervened and quipped, "No, no, no.”

“No more! No! Sorry! K, move, move, move," Kim ordered, getting up to go outside and yell at her kids.

“On the cement? Yeah, it’s not funny when we’re all going to the hospital in 30 minutes,” Kris added.

Kim finally left the table, went outside, and yelled at her sons, “No, no, no wheelies! Especially on the cement. Hey! It’s not funny. Do not do a wheelie on the…hey! Psalm! Saint! No!”

As she reached her kids, the mom of four scolded them for doing something dangerous, saying, “Hey, we’re not doing wheelies. You could fall and crack your head open.”

"And then there goes your whole summer. You can’t get in the water if you get stitches; you can’t do anything if you have a broken bone or any stitches. K? I’m serious. I am serious," LA Originals star emphasised.

Moreover, in a confessional, Kim is asked if being a mom is the hardest job she has.

“Oh my god. Hands down. Hands f****** down. Toes down, hands down. But I grew some f**** balls. Now I’m the firm one, and I’m proud of myself,” she responded.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim Kardashian has four kids, sons Saint and Psalm and daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 7, whom she shares with Kanye West.