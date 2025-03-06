Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 join as headliners for Glastonbury

Olivia Rodrigo is heading to Glastonbury along with the pop/indie band, The 1975!

The band would be headlining the festival on the Pyramid stage at the annual weekend festival on June 27 while the Traitor hitmaker would be headlining on June 29.

Additionally, Charli XCX, who recently made history at the BRIT Awards by winning five accolades in a single night, will also be performing on the second day of the festival as well as on June 28.

Making their debuts at the famous event of music would be Alanis Morisette, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and US rap star Doechi.

While Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and Scissor Sisters are all expected to make their comebacks on the stage of Glastonbury.

To top it all off, Neil Young was one of the artists who was previously confirmed to be headlining Saturday night for Glastonbury while Sir Rod Stewart would be filling in the coveted legends slot.

Olivia Rodrigo has previously performed at Glastonbury alongside Lily Allen, with whom she belted out the lyrics of the track, F**k You, in 2022.

While The 1975, a band comprised of artists, Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel, made their debut at Glastonbury in 2014 and returned to the stage again in 2016.