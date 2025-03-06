Kate Middleton's next appearance with King and William to be blemished by controversy

Kate Middleton is all set to join King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service on Monday, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

The royal couples will be joined by Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the service in Westminster Abbey.

King Charles, who is Head of the Commonwealth, gives an annual address each year to the family of 56 nations, last year pre-recorded a video message after postponing his public-facing duties for around three months due to cancer.

Kate Middleton is making a gradual return to royal duties after completing chemotherapy in August last year.

Meanwhile, anti-monarchy group Republic said "The royals will face anti-monarchy protests at the Commonwealth Day Service in London on March 10th."

"As well as opposing the monarchy, protesters will be demanding an end to the Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall. The two estates have been accused of profiting from charities and public services while handing huge incomes to Charles and William," said a statement issued by the group.

"Republic has been staging a series of protests for the past two years. The Commonwealth event is particularly poignant as the first big royal event of the year and at a time when Commonwealth nations are planning to ditch the monarchy."

"Chuck the Rex, a 15ft tall dinosaur puppet, will also be joining the protest in March. Chuck is a new protest prop that symbolises the antiquated monarchy, a relic that belongs in a museum. "