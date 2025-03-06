Photo: Truth behind Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood jealousy rumours

Kelly Clarkson was reported to be growing hostile towards Carrie Underwood.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, Carrie is all set to take responsibilities as the American Idol judge.

Nonetheless, the source dispelled rumours that a feud has been brewing between Kelly and Carrie.

In fact, the tipster tattled, “This whole thing about Kelly being jealous of Carrie or competitive with her couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“She’s a huge fan and loves that she’s come full circle and will be an Idol judge, Kelly thinks that’s just so cool,” they also addressed.

However, the insider maintained that even though the duo “aren’t close friends by any means,” “they have each other’s contacts.”

“And Kelly has reached out to let her know that she’s going to be watching and rooting her on,” they continued.

“Carrie was blown away by Kelly’s kindness and generosity. She’s got a lot of anxiety about how this will all go so the more people in her corner right now, the better,” they concluded.