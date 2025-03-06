 
Geo News

Truth behind Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood jealousy rumours

Insider dished rare details about the new dynamics between Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Photo: Truth behind Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood jealousy rumours
Photo: Truth behind Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood jealousy rumours

Kelly Clarkson was reported to be growing hostile towards Carrie Underwood.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, Carrie is all set to take responsibilities as the American Idol judge.

Nonetheless, the source dispelled rumours that a feud has been brewing between Kelly and Carrie.

In fact, the tipster tattled, “This whole thing about Kelly being jealous of Carrie or competitive with her couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“She’s a huge fan and loves that she’s come full circle and will be an Idol judge, Kelly thinks that’s just so cool,” they also addressed.

However, the insider maintained that even though the duo “aren’t close friends by any means,” “they have each other’s contacts.”

“And Kelly has reached out to let her know that she’s going to be watching and rooting her on,” they continued.

“Carrie was blown away by Kelly’s kindness and generosity. She’s got a lot of anxiety about how this will all go so the more people in her corner right now, the better,” they concluded. 

Amber Rose exposes truth about Kanye West
Amber Rose exposes truth about Kanye West
Kate Middleton's next appearance with King and William to be blemished by controversy
Kate Middleton's next appearance with King and William to be blemished by controversy
'Reacher' world sets to get bigger with new spinoff
'Reacher' world sets to get bigger with new spinoff
Elton John, Brandi Carlile release ‘cool' song about ‘fabulous life'
Elton John, Brandi Carlile release ‘cool' song about ‘fabulous life'
Meghan Markle spills on British trait Archie, Lilibet inherited from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle spills on British trait Archie, Lilibet inherited from Prince Harry
Tom Sandoval reacts to Jax Taylor's shocking drug addiction
Tom Sandoval reacts to Jax Taylor's shocking drug addiction
Carrie Underwood shares rare update on sons' music talent
Carrie Underwood shares rare update on sons' music talent
Adam Devine makes shocking confession about life as a dad at 40
Adam Devine makes shocking confession about life as a dad at 40