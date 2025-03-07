Kanye West shares 'when' he needs Drake

Kanye West appears to have a complicated relationship with Drake, as both of them are considered to be giants of the music industry.

In the last year, he called out the Toronto rap star multiple times, even joining Kendrick Lamar's beef with him and releasing the Like That remix.

But now he said he wanted the Work hitmaker to speak at his funeral in a since-deleted post.

“I saw a video of Drake walking through his house and showing he had a library of rhyme books. Man I wish I could have seen and remembered this when my jealousy overtook me,” he penned.

“I love Drake,” the 47-year-old added. “I’ma say this when I die I need you to speak at [my] funeral.”

“‘Gimme a Hug’ is incredible. Sheeeeesh,” the Power hitmaker previously wrote, praising the Grammy winner's latest album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $ext $ongs 4 U.

Ye also recently reflected on the feud Drake had with Kendrick, expressing his disappointment that how K.Dot beat Drizzy in their feud.

“I was like, ‘Man, you killed my nemesis. Where’s the movies if it ain’t no Drake?’” the Donda rap star said in a chat with Justin LaBoy.

“Or at least he took him down for a little bit. Maybe it’s like in superhero films where characters like Wolverine or something just goes away for a couple films.”

“You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song," Kanye concluded.