Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to late husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton had embraced the reality that her husband Carl Dean is "in God's arms now."

The country music legend took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, March 6, to share an emotional tribute for her late husband after three days she announced the dismal news.

"This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl," Parton penned. "I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me."

"He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you, Parton went on, pointing at her 1973 hit song I Will Always Love You.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," Parton noted, adding, "Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

It is pertinent to mention that Dean, who was married to Parton for 58 years, passed away at the age of 82 on March 3 in Nashville.