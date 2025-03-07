Kate Hudson reveals how her kids keep her humble

Kate Hudson's kids have plenty of involvement in her dressing choices.

The actress, 45, recently got candid about parenting in a new episode of podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.

"I think also as a mom, [kids are] just very much clued into the things that you're doing," the mom-of-three began before getting to the areas of her life that her kids really, really dominate.

"Like, it could be very see-through and they're like, 'No, mom, that's gross. Like, what are you doing?' You know? Or it could be like I'm wearing a dark lip and whatever. It's just like there's a lot of focus."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress recently spoke of updates on her kids' interests growing up.

"Bing is 13 now and quite actually loves money," she said on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show recently. "We were unfortunately in the Palisades Fire, ... but you learn a lot about what you take. And, the only thing Bing took was his cash box. That's all he needed," Hudson recalled.

"And he then, couldn't figure out how to open it and it's been a whole thing," she added. "He's a money guy."

Hudson is mom to three—sons Ryder, 21, Bingham, 13, and daughter Rani, 6. Kate has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since 2021 after dating for five years. She was previously married to Chris Robinson, lead singer for the Black Crowes.