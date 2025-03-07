Kate Hudson hints at having more kids: ‘Can't imagine being done'

Kate Hudson revealed that she is not over having kids yet and may expand her family more in the future.

During her recent appearance on the latest episode of Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 45-year-old actress and podcast host Kylie Kelce discussed the joys of having children.

The Running Point star said to Kelce that she "could have so many kids," mentioning that she "can't imagine" having finished yet.

"I could have so many kids," she told Kelce, who is expecting her fourth baby girl. "I even think about it right now. I'm like, 'Am I totally done?' Because I just can't imagine being done."

"It's a weird thing to think like, 'Oh, no. I'm done having kids,' when you love having kids," Hudson continued.

"It gets a little scarier when you start to watch them, [and] when you start to have to let them go because you want them to love themselves and then you want them to make good decisions out in the world. So, you get a little bit of that, 'Oh, man. I just hope they are good,'" the mom of three added.

For those unversed, Hudson is mom to sons Ryder and Bingham plus a 6-year-old daughter Rani.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has previously publicly talked about her desire of having more kids.

"I don't know if I'm done," she said during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.

"I'm in that place of like, right now, Rani is at that age where you're like, 'I want another baby.' But once she gets like 4 or 5, you're like, 'I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit [and] they're kinda in a groove.' It's weird … it's like a window," Hudson added.