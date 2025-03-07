Meghan Markle brushes off critics, drops new video featuring Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle seems unfazed by growing criticism on her Netflix show With Love, Meghan as she shares new video featuring her sweet family.

In a new video shared on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, can be seen making cookies with help of some friends, Prince Harry and her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The clip showed Lilibet watching from a step stool while Archie enjoyed a cookie as Meghan kissed his head.

Prince Harry could also be seen standing around the kitchen counter with Meghan and her friends, including designer Clare Waight Keller.

"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!" Meghan captioned the post.

Meghan was baking cookies for the entire cast, crew and audience members of The Drew Barrymore Show, as she revealed during her appearance to promote her Netflix series.

"Clare had come in from the UK to have lunch. I said, 'Clare, can I put you to work too?'" Meghan told Drew, referring to Clare Waight Keller, who designed her wedding dress.

"My husband helped as well," the Duchess added of Harry.

This comes amid growing criticism on her show, which premiered on March 4 after getting delayed due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The Guardian called it "gormless lifestyle filler" and penned that it was "so pointless it might be the Sussexes' last TV show.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph branded the series "insane" and an "exercise in narcissism,” and only gave it two star rating.