‘Con artist' Meghan Markle gets called out for shocking display

Meghan Markle has just found herself being rubbished for the ‘con job’ she took part in, to get her cooking show With Love, Meghan, out to the world.

The Sun’s royal editor, Matt Wilkinson recently sat with, royal editor Bronte Coy and The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, talking about Meghan’s dull attempts at US success.

He started the whole thing by posing a question to both Mr Arthur and Ms Bronte by asking, “Is the danger that this is quite dull, and the only way she succeeds is if she comes out and speaks about the royals?”

Mr Arthur took the first go at it and said, “You can’t say much more about the royals than they already have.” Because already “Harry went all in with his book. And in the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan didn’t really hold back.

So “I don’t think they can do it anymore - people don’t want to listen to that.” Especially “with a TV program, you’re looking for the next episode, but I couldn’t face another series.”

After all in Mr Arthur’s eyes, “It was all false - using somebody else's house, all the stuff brand new, the kettle gleaming - kitchens aren’t like that. People haven’t got time for cooking like that. She is no Mary Berry.”

He didn’t end there either and also rubbished the entire thing a bit by saying, “I think it was a con. She was so nice [on her show], but pretty sure she wasn’t so nice to her own staff at Kensington Palace. It was false. Absolutely false. And I tell you what, I think there will be no second series.”