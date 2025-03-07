King Charles breaks silence after Meghan shares Lilibet, Archie's latest video

King Charles has released his first major statement after his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle shared a delightful video of son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

Meghan shared the rare video of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, helping her bake hundreds of cookies for the audience of The Drew Barrymore Show.

The duchess shared the video on Instagram with caption, “When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!”

Meghan also says in the clip, "My husband helped as well"

Hours after Meghan released Lilibet and Archie’s video, the palace also shared a video of King Charles recorded at palace.

The monarch says in the video “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.”

King Charles added, “But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration.

"In other words, it brings us joy.”

The King has shared a selection of songs which have brought him joy in ‘The King’s Music Room’ to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.