Meghan Markle sends 'warning shot' by adopting 'Sussex' surname

March 07, 2025

Meghan Markle sparked reaction after notably adapting "Sussex" as her official surname.

On her latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex corrected her friend Mindy Kaling for calling her "Meghan Markle," saying, "You know, I’m Sussex now." Moreover, she also revealed the change in a recent interview with The Drew Barrymore Show.

Now, insiders have revealed the reason behind Meghan's move. A royal source told The Daily Mail, "It's clearly a warning shot."

The source suggested that Meghan is emphasizing her connection to the Sussex title despite stepping back from royal duties.

On the other hand, royal expert Jennie Bond also weighed in on the matter. Jennie told Mirror, "I thought it was rather a pointed remark to make so publicly to a friend - she could have just halted the filming for a moment and privately corrected her guest."

"But she makes a fair argument: that some women feel it's important for the family to have a shared surname," she added.

“Meghan is quite within her rights to adopt a married name of Sussex and also use this for the children. I don’t think she’s particularly trying to cling to her royal connections - more that she is celebrating the bond with her husband and children,” Jennie added further.

