Kim Kardashian does not consider Pete Davidson 'The One': Report

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently reunited at the 'SNL 50' afterparty

March 08, 2025

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have once again made headlines with their romantic tension.

However, the latest findings of RadarOnline.com reported that she has not problem in rekindling romance with him without getting serious.

"When Kim and Pete first broke things off, she was heartbroken – she was all in for him. But now? She’s realizing he’s way more fun as just a casual fling,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to declared that the mother of four is certain that Pete is not that she wants, but she does not mind having some fun with him.

“She’s not looking to make him her forever guy anymore; she’s totally abandoned the idea of him being ‘The One,’” they continued.

"Now she’s toying with the idea of some late-night rendezvous,” the insider also mentioned.

In conclusion, the source mentioned about the former flames, “I mean, let’s be real, their chemistry has never been a problem; she’s still raving about how amazing the intimacy was.”

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian hoped onto a relationship with Pete after her split with Kanye West. Nonetheless, their relationship did not last long and they called it quits just after nine months.

