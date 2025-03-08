Blake Lively reunites with ‘A Simple Favor' cast amid infamous legal battle

Blake Lively just attended the world premiere of Another Simple Favor as her battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, continues.

The 37-year-old actress walked the red carpet of the event in Austin, Texas as her sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor opened the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Alongside the Gossip Girl alum, her co-star, Anna Kendrick and director Paul Feig were also in attendance, marking their reunion after making the first installment of the comedic thriller.

In Another Simple Favor, Emily, who is portrayed by Lively, is out of prison and invites her frenemy Stephanie, who is played by Kendrick, to be her maid of honor at her wedding.

The synopsis for the movie reads: "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

For the unversed over Lively’s legal battle against Justin Baldoni, it was in December 2024, when The Shallows actress sued the Five Feet Apart star for harassment, misconduct and orchestrating a smear campaign against her, all claims that which have been denied by him and his legal team.

In response, the 41-year-old Jane The Virgin actor countersued not only Lively but her husband, Ryan Reynolds as well as their publicist in January 2025 for defamation and extortion.