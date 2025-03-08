US deports Pakistani national deemed security threat

The ICE logo can be seen on a police officer's uniform. — Reuters/File

Man identified as 56-year-old Syed Rizvi.

ERO Dallas arrested Rizvi on January 31.

Judge ordered his removal on January 24.



US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Dallas removed an illegally present Pakistani national identified as a national security priority to his home country on February 25.

In a statement, the government agency said that Syed Rizvi, 56, a Pakistani national was ordered removed from the US after being identified by US intelligence sources as a national security priority, designated as removable per the Immigration and Nationality Act.

"Illegal aliens suspected or known to have ties to organi[s]ations that threaten public safety will not find refuge in the US," said Enforcement and Removals Operations Dallas Field Office acting Director Josh Johnson.

"Our most important priority is to arrest and remove those who pose an imminent danger to the citizens of the US."

Rizvi was residing in Dallas, Texas without authorisation prior to his removal, the statement mentioned.

ERO Dallas arrested Rizvi on January 31, following a routine traffic stop. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge on January 24.

Rizvi entered the United States legally on September 20, 2017, near the New York port of entry and he "violated the terms of his admission", the ICE said.

The United States, ever since Donald Trump came into power in January, has launched a crackdown on those staying illegally and hundreds have already been deported to either their homelands or elsewhere.

Last month, the United States had deported 119 people of different nationalities to Panama, including Pakistanis.

Moreover, a new travel ban by President Trump could bar people from Pakistan from entering the United States as soon as next week based on a government review of countries' security and vetting risks, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.