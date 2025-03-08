Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles shares concern over grandkids future in showbiz

Beyoncé mom, Tina Knowles, has opened up about why she can't see her grandchildren’s future in Hollywood in show business.

During an interview with E! News , the fashion designer candidly talked about her relationship with her grandchildren.

As her eldest grandchild, Blue Ivy, followed in the footsteps of her mother, Knowles was asked about her other grandchildren's careers.

"Oh, I'm so proud of Rumi,” she began by saying. “All of my grandchildren, all of them are amazing.”

For those unversed, Beyoncé and JAY-Z tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and share three children, a daughter, Blue Ivy, and twins, Rumi and Sir.

Referring to Rumi's career plans in the music industry, she continued, “But I doubt it. I hope not! I hope she chooses to do something else!"

Moreover, the 71-year-old actress shared that Sir has "affinity for books, It ends up being the most powerful tree and saving the day, and he loves that book."

Previously, Knowles told People, "I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in. That's what I truly believe."

“The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it,” she concluded.