Saudi Vision 2030: Tourism, culture at heart of economic transformation

Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is showcasing its rich history, tourism, and cultural heritage to the world. The Saudi Tourism Authority is working to highlight the country's centuries-old history, vibrant culture, and religious tourism sites, attracting visitors from across the globe.

Dr Imad Kashmiri, a representative of the Saudi Tourism Authority, told Geo News that Vision 2030 has paved a new path for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth.

Beyond oil dependence, the Kingdom is expanding into various sectors, including tourism and culture, as part of its transformation agenda.

A visit to Jeddah's scenic coastline reveals extensive efforts to enhance recreational spaces for locals and tourists alike.

A nine-kilometre stretch of coastline in the heart of Jeddah has been transformed into a series of attractive leisure spots, providing a welcoming environment for visitors.

The Jeddah Yacht Club and Corniche serve as major tourist attractions, offering boat rides, private yachts, and luxury cruises. Visitors also engage in fishing activities along the pristine blue waters of the Red Sea.

Tourist footfall remains high throughout the day and night along this stretch, where the King Fahd Fountain, the tallest fountain in the world, stands as an iconic landmark.

Dr Kashmiri said that King Fahd had this fountain installed in front of the royal palace on the island, and it remains deeply rooted in Arab history. Recognised by the Guinness World Records, the fountain is a key symbol of Saudi heritage.

As part of its economic diversification strategy, Saudi Arabia aims to strengthen its economy by prioritising tourism and other industries over oil dependence.

Crown Prince Salman envisions Saudi Arabia evolving into a leading economic and trade hub within the next decade, with the country emerging as a key economic centre in the region over the next five years.