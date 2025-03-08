Lady Gaga shares rare insights into her 'biggest fear'

The singer, songwriter and actress, Lady Gaga, has recently opened up about her biggest fear.

While chatting with BBC, the Die The A Smile singer also candidly discussed how she dealt with challenges in her career.

The songstress, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, began by revealing her "I think my biggest fear was doing this by myself- doing life on my own.”

With gratitude, she acknowledged her partner’s invaluable presence in her life, “And I think that the greatest gift has been meeting my partner, Michael, and being in the mayhem with him."

"I think what I actually realized is that it's healthier to not have a dividing line and to integrate those two things into one whole human being,” Lady Gaga added.

Following her passion, the Joker: Folie A Deux actress told the outlet, "The healthiest thing for me was owning that I'm a female artist and that living an artistic life was my choice.”

"I am a lover of songwriting. I'm a lover of making music, of rehearsing, choreography, stage production, costumes, lighting, putting on a show,” she continued.

Before concluding, the 38-year-old singer shared, "That is what it means to be Lady Gaga. It's the artist behind it all."

Lady Gaga has released her seventh studio album Mayhem on March 7, 2025.