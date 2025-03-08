 
Sarah Ferguson reveals 'greatest forces for change' on big day

Sarah Ferguson says “Women supporting women is one of the greatest forces for change"

March 08, 2025

Sarah Ferguson celebrates 'strength, resilience, and achievements' of women

Sarah Ferguson has released an emotional statement to mark International Women’s Day, saying “I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by strong, compassionate, and inspiring women.”

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared adorable photos with a heartfelt statement.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother says “On International Women's Day, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere. From those who have shaped history to the countless unsung heroes making a difference every day, their impact is truly remarkable.”

She continued, “As a mother to two incredible daughters and a grandmother to two wonderful girls, I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by strong, compassionate, and inspiring women. From family to friends and the many extraordinary women I’ve met along the way, I am constantly reminded of the power of kindness, courage, and determination.”

“Women supporting women is one of the greatest forces for change. So today, and every day, let’s continue to lift each other up and celebrate the women who inspire us. #IWD,” Sarah concluded.


