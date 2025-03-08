 
Blake Lively gets honest about latest movie amid legal spat

Reports say Blake Lively, for the first time, spoke in public after a legal case

March 08, 2025

Another Simple Flavour is the latest film of Blake Lively amid her legal spat with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

The Green Lantern actress appeared over the moon while appearing at the premiere of her film at the South by Southwest.

“I love this character so much. It’s probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play,” the 37-year-old said. “So when Paul asked us to come back, I was so excited.”

Her comments marked the first time she spoke publicly since her legal battle.

Paul Feig, the director of A Simple Favour, also raved about Blake before the premiere. She is “the most amazing collaborator,” he told Variety, adding that “every movie star has opinions about what they’re doing."

"I haven’t worked with one that doesn’t want to get in there and work on stuff and make it better. That’s our process. I love that Blake works that way," the filmmaker concluded.

