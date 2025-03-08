Meghan Markle's 'With Love, Meghan' crew speaks out after 'toxic' work claims

Meghan Markle has set the record straight on past claims of toxic work environment with her latest Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Crew members of the show have appreciated the Duchess of Sussex for the welcoming environment on set, according to People Magazine.

For those unaware, a Vanity Fair report previously claimed that Meghan's alleged "painful" behaviour forced her former staff members into "long-term therapy." Insiders described their experience as "really awful."

Now, those who worked on With Love, Meghan have shared their experience. Director Michael Steed described the experience as "unexpected, but I embraced it."

"It was a lot of fun. I was always going to be the point of conversation, so she had someone to talk to at all times and make it more conversational and comfortable. But it certainly evolved to where the cameras turned towards me," Michael shared with the outlet.

Calling Meghan "friendly," he said, "Her relationship with the crew became really tight fairly quickly. She has an understanding of what it means to be on set and she connected with the crew more than anyone."

Additionally, crew members also noted that Meghan fostered a welcoming atmosphere. One insider noted, "Most of the time, we're expected to fade into the background, to be invisible. But in this show, we were part of it. We were included. It was a very unique and refreshing experience."

Another added that Meghan would do something thoughtful for the crew "whether it was a coffee cart in the morning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch."

"She was a great hostess. Between takes, if something was ready to eat, she’d cut it into bite-sized pieces and serve it to us," insider added.