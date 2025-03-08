Scarlett Johansson weighed in on Colin Jost's naughty side

Scarlett Johansson got candid about her husband Colin Jost.

In a resurfaced confessional from a November episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the actress talked about the special qualities that her husband possessed.

“He’s a good guy,” she began and noted, “He is a very, very, very great guy. I’m extremely lucky.”

“He’s a kind person and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving and he’s a great dad and I love him. I feel very, very lucky,” the Black Widow actress noted.

Dishing he further details, she dished, "But he’s also, he’s got his naughty side. He keeps it interesting."

The show host, then, referred to a Ferry that Jost and his Saturday Night Live co-host costar Pete Davidson bought and asked her, “How’s that boat?”

“That’s the naughty part I was talking about,” Johansson responded to Mark Consuelos.

“He bought the Staten Island Ferry. A Decommissioned Staten Island Ferry. And it is, yep, still decommissioned,” she answered.

“They actually did — I was like, ‘What’s happening with this boat? It’s got to start paying for its own docking fees at least!’ So this year they had the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show on the Staten Island Ferry!” she concluded.