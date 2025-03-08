Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen doesn't regret his brutal dig at King Charles

King Charles has given Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen "cold shoulder" after his remarks about the monarch's coronation outfit.

For those unaware, Laurence previously mocked Charles' Coronation outfit in 2023, criticizing him for wearing "purple pyjamas." His remarks sparked controversy and he later claimed that the King had given him "cold shoulder" ever since.

Now, the interior designer told MailOnline that despite feeling "embarassed," he stands by his comments.

Laurence said, "I do feel slightly embarrassed, I accused him of wearing purple pyjamas to his own coronation. But I stick by it. I still think he should have rethought that outfit."

Moreover, he recalled his last meeting with King Charles, before he ascended the throne, saying, "The last time I bumped into him, he congratulated me on all the medals I'd won at Chelsea, so he obviously knows vaguely who I am but I think if he ever had to pick me out on a line-up, he would struggle."

"[Last time we spoke] was before he became King, it was a couple of years ago and we were at a thing at Buckingham Palace, but we bumped into him because we were at a different thing and he was just there," he added.

Despite the tension, Laurence acknowleged King Charles' influence, stating, "We all thought he was a complete loon 25 years ago. He was a gift to Spitting Image with the talking to the trees and the green stuff and yet now it is the orthodoxy."

"We shouldn't underestimate the quiet, powerful influence a monarch like ours can wield," he added.