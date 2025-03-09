Princess Eugenie breaks silence after mom Sarah Ferguson remarks

Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson remarks

Princess Eugenie has broken her silence after her mother Sarah Ferguson called Princess Beatrice and her ‘incredible daughters’

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared photos with Sarah and Beatrice to mark International Women's Day.

She said, “Happy International Women's Day to all women out there. So much admiration for my dear mum and sister who guide me through life.

“And as a mum of boys, I am celebrating women bringing up boys to know how special this day and every day with women in it is.”

Earlier, Sarah Ferguson also released a heartfelt statement to mark the day.

Sharing photo with Eugenie and Beatrice, Sarah said, “As a mother to two incredible daughters and a grandmother to two wonderful girls, I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by strong, compassionate, and inspiring women. From family to friends and the many extraordinary women I’ve met along the way, I am constantly reminded of the power of kindness, courage, and determination.”

She said, “On #InternationalWomensDay, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere. From those who have shaped history to the countless unsung heroes making a difference every day, their impact is truly remarkable.”

Prince Andrew’s former wife added, “Women supporting women is one of the greatest forces for change. So today, and every day, let’s continue to lift each other up and celebrate the women who inspire us. #IWD”