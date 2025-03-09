 
Geo News

Kate Middleton snub by palace on women's day leaves fans ‘sad'

Kate Middleton was quite notably not mentioned in Buckingham Palace’s women’s day tribute

By
Web Desk
|

March 09, 2025

Kate Middleton snub by palace on womens day leaves fans ‘sad
Kate Middleton snub by palace on women's day leaves fans ‘sad'

As the British royal family celebrated International Women’s Day, they left out the prominent Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

In the tribute shared on the royal family’s official Instagram account, they shared pictures of the female members of the family captured by female photographers.

Kate Middleton snub by palace on womens day leaves fans ‘sad

The carousel of images featured Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Victoria, Queen Alexandra, and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Middleton snub by palace on womens day leaves fans ‘sad

But many fans of the royal family were quick to notice that not only had Kate Middleton been snubbed from the tribute, there was no mention of Lady Diana either.

Kate Middleton snub by palace on womens day leaves fans ‘sad

One user commented, "You're missing The Princess of Wales, both of them."

Kate Middleton snub by palace on womens day leaves fans ‘sad

While another wrote, “Princess of Wales? mother of the future king? the one who brings the most popularity and visibility to the royal family in the world?”

Kate Middleton snub by palace on womens day leaves fans ‘sad

“Where is the Lady Di and the Princess of Wales?” a third fan asked.

And while some tried defending the decision, stating that the portraits uploaded were taken by women photographers, a fan page came to clarify that Kate Middleton had also been photographed by female photographers.

Her royal wedding photos were captured by Millie Pilkington while on a separate occasion she has been photographed for a solo picture by Gemma Levine.

Kate Middleton snub by palace on womens day leaves fans ‘sad

“With all respect, I think the Princess of Wales should have been included in this list. She is both a great photographer and has been pictured by women too, like @milliepilkingtonphotography,” the page commented.

This has left fans to wonder the reason behind Kate Middleton and Lady Diana being left out of the tribute over which the palace is yet to issue a statement. 

Grimes asks her fans to ‘chill out' as new album remains under works
Grimes asks her fans to ‘chill out' as new album remains under works
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's pals reveal rare truth about their marriage
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's pals reveal rare truth about their marriage
‘Disappointing and boring' Meghan Markle rubbished
‘Disappointing and boring' Meghan Markle rubbished
SZA recalls Keke Palmer made sure they ‘had time to really connect'
SZA recalls Keke Palmer made sure they ‘had time to really connect'
Karla Sofía Gascon promises to ‘not to make the same mistakes'
Karla Sofía Gascon promises to ‘not to make the same mistakes'
Jenna Ortega turns heads with her formal look at 'Death Of a Unicorn' premiere
Jenna Ortega turns heads with her formal look at 'Death Of a Unicorn' premiere
Meghan Markle makes major claim about Prince Harry after his crucial meeting with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle makes major claim about Prince Harry after his crucial meeting with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle's one-woman show has had her ‘work cut out' for her, expert speaks out
Meghan Markle's one-woman show has had her ‘work cut out' for her, expert speaks out