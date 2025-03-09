Kate Middleton snub by palace on women's day leaves fans ‘sad'

As the British royal family celebrated International Women’s Day, they left out the prominent Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

In the tribute shared on the royal family’s official Instagram account, they shared pictures of the female members of the family captured by female photographers.

The carousel of images featured Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Victoria, Queen Alexandra, and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But many fans of the royal family were quick to notice that not only had Kate Middleton been snubbed from the tribute, there was no mention of Lady Diana either.

One user commented, "You're missing The Princess of Wales, both of them."

While another wrote, “Princess of Wales? mother of the future king? the one who brings the most popularity and visibility to the royal family in the world?”

“Where is the Lady Di and the Princess of Wales?” a third fan asked.

And while some tried defending the decision, stating that the portraits uploaded were taken by women photographers, a fan page came to clarify that Kate Middleton had also been photographed by female photographers.

Her royal wedding photos were captured by Millie Pilkington while on a separate occasion she has been photographed for a solo picture by Gemma Levine.

“With all respect, I think the Princess of Wales should have been included in this list. She is both a great photographer and has been pictured by women too, like @milliepilkingtonphotography,” the page commented.

This has left fans to wonder the reason behind Kate Middleton and Lady Diana being left out of the tribute over which the palace is yet to issue a statement.