'Another Simple Favour' director sets the record straight on feud

Since A Simple Favour, there have been rumours about a feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.



But before the sequel’s release, its director, Paul Feig, shut down the speculations of a beef between the lead actresses.

On X, a social media influencer, Melanie King, claimed, "Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick before they walk the red carpet at the SXSW Another Simple Favor premiere. I just reported on Blake being terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again."

"Um … you’re wrong," the filmmaker replied.

“I always remembered how much I loved working with Anna and Blake, and how creative they both are and how collaborative they both are,” the director said on the film's premiere at SXSW.

“It was really like old home week. We all challenge each other with new things and some outrageous things to do and we had a blast. It was like putting on a pair of comfortable slippers," he noted.

“At the end of the day, it’s a fun, twisty, stylish and sexy thriller in a sort of Hitchcockian way,” Paul concluded. “They can be funny, and they can also be scary and intense. You get a full range of emotions and you have a good time.”