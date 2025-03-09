Anna Kendrick adds fuel to reports she won't work with Blake Lively again

Anna Kendrick apparently threw shade at her Another Simple Favor co-star Blake Lively, at the 2025 South By Southwest Film and TV Festival.

At the same time, insiders claim that Anna doesn’t want to work with Blake again. The Pitch Perfect star fueled rumors of a feud while signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at the premiere.

When a reporter asked Anna, "What does it mean to be working with Blake Lively again?"

The actress replied, "Oh, you know."

While the film’s director Paul Feig has repeatedly denied rumors of a feud between the actresses, an insider told the Daily Mail that the Woman of the Hour actress and director doesn’t want anything to do with Blake.

"(Anna) made up her mind on Blake based on her own experience working with her,” said the mole.

"Anna will walk the line with her, and she will answer questions about the film. But she will not be involved in any questions about Justin. She will not entertain this,” they continued.

"Behind the scenes, everyone feels extremely upset at how this has panned out. Anna does not want to do another film with Blake," they claimed.

Rumors of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s feud errupted amid the Gossip Girl star’s legal and social battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Netizens found videos of the actresses’ press tour for A Simple Favor where they seemed to not get along.