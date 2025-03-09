 
Geo News

Anna Kendrick adds fuel to reports she won't work with Blake Lively again

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively have been rumored to be at odds for months now

By
Web Desk
|

March 09, 2025

Anna Kendrick adds fuel to reports she won't work with Blake Lively again

Anna Kendrick apparently threw shade at her Another Simple Favor co-star Blake Lively, at the 2025 South By Southwest Film and TV Festival.

At the same time, insiders claim that Anna doesn’t want to work with Blake again. The Pitch Perfect star fueled rumors of a feud while signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at the premiere.

When a reporter asked Anna, "What does it mean to be working with Blake Lively again?"

The actress replied, "Oh, you know."

While the film’s director Paul Feig has repeatedly denied rumors of a feud between the actresses, an insider told the Daily Mail that the Woman of the Hour actress and director doesn’t want anything to do with Blake.

"(Anna) made up her mind on Blake based on her own experience working with her,” said the mole.

"Anna will walk the line with her, and she will answer questions about the film. But she will not be involved in any questions about Justin. She will not entertain this,” they continued.

"Behind the scenes, everyone feels extremely upset at how this has panned out. Anna does not want to do another film with Blake," they claimed.

Rumors of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s feud errupted amid the Gossip Girl star’s legal and social battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Netizens found videos of the actresses’ press tour for A Simple Favor where they seemed to not get along.

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking first impression of Luke Perry
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking first impression of Luke Perry
Paul Feig releases rare statement about Blake Lively's wardrobe choices
Paul Feig releases rare statement about Blake Lively's wardrobe choices
Meghan Markle sends sweet message to Kate Middleton amid new claims
Meghan Markle sends sweet message to Kate Middleton amid new claims
'Another Simple Favour' director sets the record straight on feud
'Another Simple Favour' director sets the record straight on feud
Ben Affleck claims Tom Cruise has nothing on him when it comes to THIS stunt
Ben Affleck claims Tom Cruise has nothing on him when it comes to THIS stunt
Meghan Markle rejected by THIS Michelin-starred chef for 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle rejected by THIS Michelin-starred chef for 'With Love, Meghan'
Prince Jackson suits up for rare appearance at 'MJ The Musical' opening video
Prince Jackson suits up for rare appearance at 'MJ The Musical' opening
Meghan Markle slammed in public: ‘You haven't earned any of your stripes to make it'
Meghan Markle slammed in public: ‘You haven't earned any of your stripes to make it'