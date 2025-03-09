Brian Geraghty exposes what really happens when Harrison Ford walks on '1923' set

Brian Geraghty recently pulled back the curtain on working with Hollywood icon Harrison Ford, revealing what the "bigger than life" star is really like on the set of 1923.

For the unversed, the 49-year-old actor plays Zane Davis, the foreman for Ford’s character in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

At the season 2 premiere in Los Angeles, he told PEOPLE what it is really like to work with the legendary actor on set, saying, “I love Harrison.”

Geraghty quipped, “He’s a funny guy, and he wants to be there. He loves it. He takes it really seriously. He’s there for us as actors.”

“The first day I thought I was going to die,” he added, referring to the Star Wars actor, who plays Jacob Dutton in the American Western drama, 1923.

“I was like, how am I going to get through this? I was so nervous because whenever you have the opportunity to work with somebody like that ... actors that are bigger than life, you've got to move through the nerves,” The Hurt Locker star explained.

Geraghty went on to admit that Helen Mirren “made it so easy for us” to not feel nervous while filming with the famous actors.

Mirren, who plays Cara Dutton, also shared with the same outlet how her co-stars behave around Ford.

The 79-year-old actress said, “Harrison is such a bloke. He’s what in England we call a bloke. He is a guy, and because he’s a bloke, all the other blokes absolutely love him, and quite rightfully.”

“He’s always so lovely to all the other actors. And so we do all sit in the freezing cold on set, on funny, funky, little uncomfortable chairs, and the other guys just gather around Harrison because they just want to be in his company,” Mirren noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the second season of 1923 is now streaming on Paramount+.