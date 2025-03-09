 
Ben Affleck sheds light on Matt Damon's friendship

Matt Damon gives support to Ben Affleck ahead of his film 'The Accountant 2'

March 09, 2025

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for a long time, and they also struck a bond over their professional lives.

One such example of this is the Batman star’s upcoming film The Accountant 2.

Matt co-produced the 2016 film sequel through the production company the pair jointly established, Artists Equity.

The 54-year-old also appeared at the premiere of the action thriller film at SXSW to support his friend.

Similarly, Ben reflected on their bond, saying, "It's a beautiful thing. You know, I don't have very many friends—none of us really have very many friends. You don't need a million friends."

"You need a few good ones. And I'm really lucky to have had a friend in Matt. I'm lucky to have friends like that in my life."

The Accountant 2 logline reads, "Christian Wolff tries to solve a case after "an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to 'find the accountant,' " according to a synopsis.

"Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother Brax to help. In partnership with U.S."

"Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried," it concluded.

The Accountant 2 will be out on April 25.

