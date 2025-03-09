Ben Affleck sheds light on Matt Damon's friendship

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for a long time, and they also struck a bond over their professional lives.



One such example of this is the Batman star’s upcoming film The Accountant 2.

Matt co-produced the 2016 film sequel through the production company the pair jointly established, Artists Equity.

The 54-year-old also appeared at the premiere of the action thriller film at SXSW to support his friend.

Similarly, Ben reflected on their bond, saying, "It's a beautiful thing. You know, I don't have very many friends—none of us really have very many friends. You don't need a million friends."

"You need a few good ones. And I'm really lucky to have had a friend in Matt. I'm lucky to have friends like that in my life."

The Accountant 2 logline reads, "Christian Wolff tries to solve a case after "an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to 'find the accountant,' " according to a synopsis.

"Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother Brax to help. In partnership with U.S."

"Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried," it concluded.

The Accountant 2 will be out on April 25.