David Beckham, Victoria warn Brooklyn to 'be careful' amid bold career move

Brooklym Beckham has fueled concern among his family with his sudden shift in career.

The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria has put his passion for cooking on hold to pursue adventure in motorsport, according to Express.co.uk.

He told the outlet that his wife, Nicole Peltz, had initial concerns about his safety, saying, "She was a little bit worried and then she saw me in my race outfit and was like ‘you should do this as a job, you look really good’"

"She was worried but after she saw me, and I got out of the car, she was like ‘you look really sexy'," Brooklyn added.

Moreover, he also shared the reaction of David and Victoria over his decision to pursue high-speed racing.

Brooklyn said, "My dad was just like ‘be careful’, but obviously it’s something that me and my dad have bonded over that, over the years," adding, "You know, we’re both into cars and both into racing so he was really excited and yeah, he just said to be careful and have fun."

"My mum was exactly the same, she was like ‘be careful but have fun’," Brooklyn said of the former Spice Girls member.

Besides Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria share two sons, Cruz and Romeo and a daughter, Harper.

Notably, Brooklyn is married to the Lola actress, Nicola Peltz.