'The White Lotus’ star Jason Isaacs compares own story with 'Baby Reindeer'

The White Lotus actor Jason Isaacs is recalling his horrid experience with being relentlessly stalked by a woman.

The stalking was as bad as Netflix’s hit show Baby Reindeer, per Isaacs. Just like in the show, the police brushed off the Harry Potter star’s complaints.

“I went mad with it. I should have written a film about it. Baby Reindeer maybe slightly more dramatic but not much,” he recalled.

“I was terrified my house would be burned down or I’d be stabbed. And because it was a young woman, the police didn’t take it seriously for a long time,” he added.

Isaacs revealed that police suggested he change his name and profession to shake off the stalker. One officer even suggested that he “just knock her out”.

According to the Daily Mail, the actor has previously revealed that the ordeal began in 1998 and lasted for years. Isaacs had to take the woman to court multiple times and get a restraining order, only for her to resume her incessant stalking once the order ran out.

Jason Isaacs plays a rich financier in The White Lotus season 3, which also casts Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, and more.