Trump energy secretary pledges end to Biden-era green initiatives

The US energy secretary pledged on Monday to overhaul federal energy policy, prioritising fossil fuels over climate action as industry leaders gathered for their largest event since Donald Trump’s return to office, AFP reported.



In his keynote address at the annual Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA) conference, Energy Secretary Chris Wright praised Trump's efforts to streamline oil projects and boost liquefied natural gas exports.

"The Trump administration will end the Biden administration's irrational quasi-religious policies on climate change that imposed endless sacrifices on our citizens," Wright declared to an enthusiastic audience.

Since taking office seven weeks ago, Trump has moved swiftly to reshape the economic landscape, engaging in trade disputes with allies and dismantling government agencies opposed by his administration.

His "Unleashing American Energy" executive order, signed on day one, promised to "end the Green New Deal" and exploit "that liquid gold under our feet."

However, Mark Brownstein of the Environmental Defense Fund criticised Wright’s remarks as "long on rhetoric," cautioning that the industry requires stability. "The energy industry is a capital-intensive business, and what they need is certainty and consistency," he told AFP.

The opening of the CERA conference coincided with a stock market downturn, following Trump’s refusal to rule out a potential recession.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the Houston venue, with advocacy group Oil Change International condemning the industry's environmental impact.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth warned against extreme policy swings, urging for legislative measures to ensure long-term stability. Wright also sought to downplay concerns over trade disputes, suggesting Trump’s approach would ultimately benefit the economy.