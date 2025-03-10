Meghan Markle's invites a ticked off clap back of epic proportions

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for the way she’s been peddling drivel on her cooking show, With Love Meghan.

All comments and ridiculing jibes have been shared by royal commentator Amanda Platell in a piece for the Daily Mail.

It started with her noting all the allegations shared by critics and publications alike, namely Vanity Fair which called her show a “gormless lifestyle filler” laced fully with “tangible desperation.”

Critics found her to be filled with desperation and a desire to “cling to fame by any means possible.”

And it raised a question for Ms Platell, namely; “Was that why she ticked off a supposed bestie for calling her Meghan Markle, insisting her family name is Sussex? Was Megs reminding us she married a prince and she’s the star who’s going to save the Sussex fortune as her hapless husband is sidelined in the series?”

Alas “Who knows?” she also added because “there’s no keeping up with the reinventions of Meghan Markle, TV actress, duchess, royal nightmare, proud feminist and now perfect little woman in the kitchen.”

Still the conversation didn’t end there because the expert began to wonder, “Perhaps the mystery of Meghan’s changing characters is why Netflix thinks people will keep watching.”

“Perhaps it thinks, that in this bleak world, there’s no better escape for viewers than her vacuous twitterings as she bakes her lemon drizzle cake and turns into her latest incarnation – the Duchess of Drivel,” Ms Platell concluded her thoughts by saying.