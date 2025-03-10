Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

A warship and a helicopter attend a joint naval exercise of the Iranian, Chinese and Russian navies in the northern Indian Ocean on January 20, 2022. — Reuters

Chinese, Russian warships, combat vessels to participate in drills.

Exercises to expand multilateral ties between participating countries.

Azerbaijan, Oman, UAE, and more countries to attend as observers.



The navies of Iran, Russia and China will hold military drills off the coast of Iran this week in a bid to boost cooperation, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The three countries, which share a common desire to counter what they characterise as American hegemony, have held similar exercises in the region in recent years.

The drills "will begin on Tuesday in the port of Chabahar", located in southeast Iran on the Gulf of Oman, the Tasnim news agency said, without specifying their duration.

"Warships and combat and support vessels of the Chinese and Russian naval forces, as well as the warships of Iran's naval forces of the army and the Revolutionary Guards" are expected to participate, according to Tasnim.

The exercises will take place "in the northern Indian Ocean" and aim to "strengthen security in the region, and expand multilateral cooperation between participating countries", Tasnim said.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that Moscow would be represented by two corvettes and a tanker from the Pacific Fleet.

"During several days in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, the crews will work out the tasks of liberation of captured ships, search and rescue at sea as well as conduct artillery firing at sea and air targets," the statement added.

Along with Pakistan, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka will also attend the event as observers.

China will deploy "a destroyer and a supply ship", Beijing's defence ministry said on the WeChat social media network.

The Iranian army conducted drills in the same area in February to "strengthen defence capabilities against any threat".