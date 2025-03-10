Jennifer Lopez feels she's been hit really hard in the teeth by Ben Affleck

Revelations have just come to light, and they claim Jennifer Lopez always suspected Ben Affleck wasn’t over Jennifer Garner and its all coming to a head now that the duo are spending a lot of time together, with Garner ‘holding him up’.

An insider brought this forward while speaking to The Sun and according to their findings, JLo feels really burden by Affleck and his feelings for Garner.

Reportedly, “J-Lo is known to be extremely upset by all this talk about Ben and Jennifer getting back together,” because “she always suspected that he was still holding a candle for her.”

“Even at the height of their rekindled romance, it was as though she could never compete.”

The source also explained JLo’s side in all this and admitted, “she feels very manipulated and played by Ben, like he was never truly honest with her and that he always regarded Jennifer, not her, as his number one girl.”

“She really hoped to have a far closer relationship with Ben once they split — something similar to what he shares with Jennifer (Garner).”

“But instead, he’s pretty much ghosted her and spends every waking moment he can with Jennifer. It’s a real kick in the teeth,” they noted before signing off.